Panchkula (Haryana) [India], January 20 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday spoke on the pre- budget meetings in a press conference and said that the state government had been receiving inputs from people associated with different sectors of the budget.

Addressing the media, Saini said, "In our pre-budget meetings, we have been receiving inputs continuously from people associated with different sectors of the budget. We are getting some good suggestions... Approximately 2.5 thousand suggestions have come in as of now... We are receiving more suggestions on the portal. "

Further, he said that there were meetings held with 'Drone Didis' in Panchkula.

"We had meetings with 'Drone Didis' --women who are associated with organic farming and women related to Self Help Groups. We will include all those suggestions in our budget..

Saini also said that recommendations would be taken from industrialists, textile industries, and leaders from opposition parties.

"We will talk to industrialists, people from textile industries, MLA and the leaders from the opposition parties. We are open to all..." he further added.

On January 13, the Haryana CM attended a pre-budget consultation program ahead of the 2025-26 state budget at Kurukshetra University in Thanesar.

CM Saini stated that the suggestions received by the students ahead of the state budget are 'very good' and assured of including suggestions in the budget.

"Today we sat with our youth and took suggestions regarding the pre-budget. All the suggestions are very good, which will benefit the people of Haryana... We will also include the suggestions given here in the budget," the Haryana CM told mediapersons.

Saini also celebrated Lohri in Kurukshetra.

He extended his greetings to the people on this occasion.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the citizens of the state and the country on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti. These great festivals are connected with our culture and brotherhood. We celebrate these festivals together," he said. (ANI)

