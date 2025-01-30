Ambala, Jan 30 (PTI) Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over officials not complying with his orders and said that, for the sake of his Ambala Cantt constituents, he is prepared to go on a fast unto death like farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

The 71-year-old senior BJP leader, a seven-time MLA from Ambala Cantt, told reporters here that he has stopped holding "Janta Darbar" in Ambala, which he used to conduct every Monday.

"I may not attend grievances redressal committee meetings either because my orders are not being implemented by the officials," Vij said.

"(Baki Haryana ka toh mujhe kuchh nahi lena…) I have nothing to do with the rest of Haryana, but the people of Ambala Cantt have elected me MLA seven times. For their work, even if I have to hold an agitation, I will do that. And if I have to go on a fast unto death like (farmer leader Jagjit) Dallewal, I will do that," Vij, the Transport and Energy Minister, said.

This is not the first time that Vij has expressed his displeasure with officials. In October, he had voiced frustration over the "absence" of some senior officers at a meeting he had called in Ambala.

Previously, Vij had often been at odds with Manohar Lal Khattar when he was Haryana's Chief Minister. Khattar is currently serving as a Union Minister.

When the BJP first came to power in Haryana in 2014, Vij, along with other BJP leaders like Ram Bilas Sharma, was considered a frontrunner for the CM's post. However, the party chose Manohar Lal Khattar, a first-time MLA at the time, as its CM candidate.

In March 2024, Vij expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP for not consulting him when the party decided to replace Khattar as chief minister and bring in Nayab Singh Saini instead.

Vij claimed he only learned about the change during a BJP MLAs' meeting in Chandigarh when Saini's name was announced.

In September 2024, just days before the Assembly elections, Vij stated that he would stake a claim for the chief minister's post if the party won.

"When Nayab Saini replaced Khattar, people asked, 'Why not Anil Vij?' Many from the state and my constituency met me regarding this…. I have always obeyed my party's orders, but I said, if the party makes me CM, I will change Haryana's 'takdeer and tasveer,'" Vij had said in September.

Vij had recently said that Mohan Lal Badoli, who was booked in a gang-rape case, should resign from the post of state BJP chief to maintain the "sanctity" of the party until he is proven innocent in an investigation by the Himachal Pradesh police.

Haryana BJP chief Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal have been booked after a woman alleged that she was raped by them in a hotel in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli. Police have registered an FIR against them.

