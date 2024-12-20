Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) The Haryana government has declared a holiday in all schools on Saturday as the state is observing a three-day mourning period in view of of ex-chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's demise.

Chautala, who was also president of Indian National Lok Dal, passed away in Gurugram on Friday at the age of 89.

Also Read | 'Congress Government Used Police Force to Bog Me Down': BJP MLC CT Ravi's First Reaction After Release Following Karnataka High Court Order.

The state government declared a three-day state mourning from Friday. It has also declared Saturday a public holiday in all the state government offices as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

After the government declared a three-day state mourning and a holiday in state government offices, the state's Directorate of School Education issued an order in the evening declaring a holiday in all schools of the state on December 21.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Approves INR 11,582 per Quintal MSP for Milling Copra, INR 12,100 for Ball Copra for 2025 Season, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)