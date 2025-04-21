PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: Over 120 students from Prime Academy, Pune, have qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025, as per the latest results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at midnight on April 18, 2025.

Out of 190 students enrolled at Prime Academy, more than 120 have cleared JEE Mains. Among the top performers, Soham Sawant secured a perfect 100 percentile in an individual subject, while Satyam Singh achieved an impressive 99.9 percentile. Additionally, 22 students scored above the 99 percentile mark.

With over 63% of its students qualifying, Prime Academy's success rate stands at nearly 10 times the national average of 7%--a testament to the academy's focused preparation and academic ecosystem. This remarkable performance is not only inspiring for current aspirants preparing for JEE Advanced but also serves as strong motivation for their juniors.

Commenting on the performance and the upcoming JEE Advanced, Lalit Kumar, CMD of Prime Academy, said, "As compared to JEE Mains, JEE Advanced is going to be a low-scoring exam. Instead of trying to cover all topics equally, students should focus on their strong areas and regularly take mock tests followed by proper analysis. A lot can be achieved in the last 30 days."

This year, a total of 10,61,840 students registered for the second session of JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 (BE/BTech), and 9,92,350 appeared. The exams were held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8. Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan) was conducted on April 9. The final answer key has also been released, with two questions dropped.

Candidates who rank among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Main 2025 are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025, the entrance exam for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 1 was conducted earlier on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, with results announced on February 11.

About Prime Academy:

Prime Academy, Pune, is powered by a distinguished team of IIT graduates led by Lalit Kumar (IIT Bombay), who has mentored over 3000 IITians--including Pune's only IIT JEE AIR 1, Sushant Sachdeva--and renowned physics author D.C. Pandey. A rare hallmark of Prime is the faculty's unmatched stability, with the same core team guiding students for over 16 years--one of the key reasons behind its exceptional JEE success rate.

