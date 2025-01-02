Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday confirmed the conviction and sentence of one month simple imprisonment (SI) awarded to actor and BJP functionary S Ve Shekher by a Special Court for sharing a derogatory post on women journalists on his social media page.

Justice P Velmurugan confirmed the order of the lower court while dismissing a criminal revision petition filed by Shekher, which sought to quash the order.

The special court relating to MPs and MLAs, had in February last convicted and sentenced the actor-politician, holding the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

On April 19, 2018, Shekher had shared a post on his social media account about women journalists that kicked up a row.

Based on a complaint given by the Tamil Nadu Journalists and Protection Association, the Cyber Crime Branch of the City Police registered a case under various provisions of IPC and section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

According to the complainant, the actor had shared the post as he was annoyed by a remark made by a woman journalist regarding the then Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit patting her on the cheek during an official meeting.

