Google Cloud Tech unveiled Firebase Studio at Google Cloud Next 2025, a cloud-based platform for building full-stack AI apps. Google Firebase Studio is an agentic development environment that allows the creation of full-stack Apps. It features AI agents and Gemini integration for rapid prototyping and deployment from the browser. On the other hand, the tech giant also unveiled Google Workspace to automate repetitive work, reduce friction across apps, support letter decision-making, and improve processes. During Google Cloud Next 2025, the tech giant also unveiled several AI innovations. XChat First Look Revealed: Elon Musk’s X To Launch Standalone Messaging App With Reply, Edit and File Sharing Features To Rival WhatsApp.

Google Workspace Introduced During Google Cloud Next 2025 Event

Introducing #GoogleWorkspaceFlows — a new way to: ✅ Automate repetitive work ✅ Improve processes ✅ Support better decision making ✅ Reduce friction across apps Available in alpha now → https://t.co/mi6UbbRxOn #GoogleCloudNext pic.twitter.com/JCkuq9JV9p — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) April 9, 2025

Google Firebase Introduced During Google Cloud Next 2025 Event

Introducing @Firebase Studio, a new cloud-based, agentic development environment with everything developers need to create full-stack AI apps quickly, all in one place. Start building now → https://t.co/PWdUVWQazH #GoogleCloudNext pic.twitter.com/7KDAPjHjNC — Google Cloud Tech (@GoogleCloudTech) April 9, 2025

