Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dedicated projects worth Rs100.95 crore to the people of the Rohru assembly segment in Shimla district on Saturday.

These projects include a Rs29.22 crore ultra-modern grading and state-of-the-art controlled atmosphere (CA) store with a storage capacity increased from 700 metric tonnes (MT) to 2,031 MT, significantly benefiting the region's horticulturists.

Additionally, ultra-modern machinery worth Rs20.93 crore has been installed, enabling the grading of 5 metric tonnes of apples per hour, according to a press release.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a Government Ayurvedic Hospital constructed at a cost of Rs2.79 crore, the newly completed Chunjar-Katlah, Shalan, Melthi-Kupri water supply scheme costing Rs3.92 crore, and a drinking water scheme for the Rohru rural area built at an expense of Rs5.03 crore.

He laid foundation stones for various road projects worth Rs51.74 crore in the area, including the strengthening of the Podhar-Mandiyori-Karasa road, Seema-Ratnari road, Samoli-Parsa road, Rohru-Arhal-Bashla road, and Mehandli-Ganasidhar road. Additionally, the foundation stone for a hostel at Seema College, Rohru, to be constructed at a cost of Rs8.25 crore, was also laid.

While addressing the annual function of Government College Seema, Rohru, Sukhu announced that the college would be named after former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. He also declared that a B.Ed. course would commence at the college from the next academic session and assured financial support for the hostel's construction. He further announced plans to construct a multipurpose building for the college.

Sukhu criticised the previous BJP government, alleging that they opened 900 educational and health institutions without budgetary provisions for electoral gains, leading to a decline in the quality of education. He stated that the current government is making tough decisions in the public interest, which will yield positive outcomes soon. He added that new vocational courses would be introduced to ensure quality education and better employment opportunities for students, preparing the youth for future challenges.

Encouraging the students, the Chief Minister emphasised that success in life comes through hard work and dedication to one's goals. He also felicitated students excelling in various activities and administered an oath encouraging them to refrain from drug use.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur highlighted the state government's efforts to strengthen the education sector. "Fifteen thousand posts across various categories have been approved in the education department to ensure quality education. Unlike the previous BJP government, which failed to make recruitments or give promotions, the current government has provided both promotions and new recruitments," he said.

Thakur also outlined initiatives taken for the upliftment of apple orchardists and restoration of roads in interior areas of Rohru. He mentioned that road projects worth Rs1,134 crore were approved during the Congress regime.

Earlier, MLA Mohan Lal Brakta welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked him for attending the event.

The college students presented a vibrant cultural programme, for which the Chief Minister announced Rs1 lakh in appreciation.

The event was attended by Vice President Zila Parishad, Shimla, Surendra Retka, representatives of various Panchayati Raj institutions, MD HPMC Sudesh Mokhta, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

