Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's Jal Shakti Department swiftly launched an investigation into suspected wastewater discharge from a hotel near a village water source on Thursday.

Assistant Engineer Koti inspected the site, requested a Pollution Control Board inspection, and collected water samples, which tested normal.

The department assured the public after water samples showed no issues, urging media and social media to avoid spreading panic, according to an official statement.

The statement highlights that on receiving the information, the department took immediate action and ordered the officers to investigate. Assistant Engineer Koti himself reached the spot and inspected the scheme.

Along with this, Assistant Engineer Koti has formally written a letter to the Pollution Control Board (PCB) requesting a detailed inspection of the premises of the nearby hotel on suspicion of discharge of wastewater, according to an official statement.

The assistant engineer has directed the hotel management to stop such activities that may endanger the water source till the inspection is completed. The situation is being closely monitored, and the premises were also visited by the Pollution Control Board on January 16 for a thorough investigation.

The Jal Shakti Department had also requested the nearest Primary Health Center (PHC) to find out if any such matter has come to the notice of the Health Department. The health center said that no such matter came to their notice from the said village.

The officials took samples of the drinking water supply with immediate effect, and the department said that the water samples taken were also found to be correct.

The department said that the matter is being presented in an exaggerated manner on social media to tarnish the image of the department. The population mentioned in the social media is very high, whereas this village has a population of 80 to 90 people.

The department has appealed to the social media influencers and the media not to create an atmosphere of panic among the people by spreading sensationalism and not to do misleading propaganda. Before running any news, they must take the side of the department, in which the department will fully cooperate with the media.

The department has also appealed to the public not to panic. The department is committed to providing clean water to the public. (ANI)

