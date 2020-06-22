New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Civil aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said only those cabin crew members who come in direct contact with a COVID-positive person onboard a flight will be sent for mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

The health ministry had on June 12 told carriers that they can decide whether home isolation is required for crew members if anyone aboard a flight tests positive for COVID-19.

The ministry's relaxation came after airlines raised concerns earlier in June over the shortage of crew due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among passengers.

On March 23, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had made it mandatory for the airlines to put the entire crew of a flight under home quarantine in case anyone aboard was found to be COVID-positive.

However, on Monday, the aviation regulator said in a circular: "In case of such crew, who have the history of contact with a COVID-19 case during the flight operations, the home quarantine shall be mandatory."

"The 'risk assessment' for the crew shall be done by the concerned airline's doctor and the crew shall be advised for testing as per ICMR guidelines," it added.

The decision regarding crew members -- who have had no contact with a COVID-19 case onboard -- would have to be taken on the basis of this 'risk assessment', the DGCA said.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. International passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

