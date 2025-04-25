Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): The house of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, has been demolished, officials said on Friday.

Adil Guree, a resident of Guree village in Bijbehara block of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national, mostly tourists. He has been declared the most wanted, and the Anantnag Police have offered an award of Rs 20 lakh for any specific information on him. Two Pakistani nationals were also declared most wanted in the case,

Adil had legally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he reportedly received terror training before returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Meanwhile, two security personnel were injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Bandipora district, police said on Friday morning.

A gun fight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, according to officials.

The security forces had launched a search operation in the Kulnar Ajas area of the district based on the intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, following which the fighting ensued.

"On 25 Apr 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued." Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X.

Further details are awaited.

This comes amid uproar over terrorists attacking tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

