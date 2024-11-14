Shimla, Nov 14 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is working on a new initiative to promote solar energy projects, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting with officials from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), Energy and other related departments here, the Chief Minister said that under the 'Come and Install Solar Power Projects' initiative, clear instructions have been given to fast-track the decision and expedite the process regarding paper formalities and other procedures for setting up solar projects, according to a release.

To encourage the youth and entrepreneurs to set up solar energy projects in the private sector in the state, all related assistance was being provided to them, he said.

Solar energy projects play a pivotal role in transforming Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state, he said and added that such projects not only contribute in enhancing the economic growth of the region but also generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth.

The government has allocated a total of 300 MW of ground-mounted solar power projects to the private sector, with 62 MW already operational. In the government sector 32 MW of solar power projects have been established and another 15 MW projects are in the pipeline to be made operational soon, the statement said.

The CM also reviewed various activities of the HPSEBL and directed the authorities to adopt innovative measures to increase the revenue and resources of the board. He also sought details on energy procurement and expenditure aspects of different ventures and projects.

