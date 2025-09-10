New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): A mother-son duo, Raman Suri and Harsh Wardhan Suri, from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have secured relief from the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) in a long-standing dispute over a stalled commercial project on Dwarka Expressway, against a Delhi-based builder.

The buyers were represented by Advocate Sumit Gehlot of Fidelegal Advocates & Solicitors, who successfully argued their case before HRERA and secured favourable directions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Likely to Visit Assam on September 13-14; Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stones of Projects Worth INR 18,000 Crore.

The dispute dates back to November 2012, when the duo was persuaded to invest in retail shops at a proposed commercial complex in Skyline Sector-109, Gurugram, under an "Assured Investment Return Plan."

Lured by promises of timely delivery and fixed returns, they purchased 10 shops (7 and 3 units) measuring about 5,500 sq. ft. for over ₹1.5 crore, including registration, development, and other charges. Two MoUs signed in April 2013 promised them monthly assured returns of nearly ₹2.87 lakh.

Also Read | CRPF To Take Over Vice President of India's Security With 'Z Plus' Cover, MHA Issues Order to CAPF.

Payments, however, were defaulted on, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the developer allegedly stopped responding. A site visit in July 2021 revealed no construction activity, and further inquiries confirmed that the project had lacked licenses and statutory approvals since booking.

In December 2022, following directions from Patiala House Court, New Delhi, two FIRs were registered against the developer and its directors for cheating, fraud, and criminal conspiracy.

Around the same period, the company underwent a change in ownership, was rebranded, and relaunched under a new name.

Through Advocate Sumit Gehlot and his legal team, the buyers filed two complaints before HRERA Gurugram in June 2023, seeking possession of the shops along with recovery of assured returns exceeding ₹5.3 crore (till March 2023), plus interest and continuing returns until actual possession.

On July 1, 2025, after hearing arguments presented by Advocate Sumit Gehlot, HRERA reserved its order. The authority has now ruled in favour of the buyers, directing the developer to hand over possession of the 10 shops after obtaining an Occupation Certificate (OC) from the competent authority.

The developer has also been ordered to pay the accrued assured returns within 90 days, along with 9.10% annual interest, and to continue paying until possession is delivered.

HRERA further directed the execution of a Builder-Buyer Agreement (BBA) in line with the original MoUs and warned of strict legal consequences in case of non-compliance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)