Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI): Hyderabad police apprehended a minor for theft of gold and silver ornaments by entering into the house under the limits of Hussaini Alam Police Station.

Following his apprehension police recovered cash of Rs 6,200, two cell phones and Gold and silver ornaments weighing about 85 grams.

Also Read | Nigambodh Ghat: Delhi's Oldest, Busiest Crematorium and a Bird Watcher's Paradise.

According to police official, the accused is born and brought-up in Hyderabad. He studied up to 3rd standard. Later, he did not pay much attention to his studies and got addicted to illegal activities. At this juncture he committed theft of (2) two wheeler vehicles and (1) cell phone under the limits of Hyderabad City Police.

Further, he was addicted to a lavish lifestyle, for which he did not have sufficient amount. In this regard, he hatched a plan to commit property offences to meet his lavish desires. Upon which he came to Hussaini Alam area and committed theft of gold, silver ornaments, cell phones and some amount by entering into the locked house in the absence of inmates, added the officials.

Also Read | Chennai: Man Marries Another Woman After Promising to Marry Girlfriend and Taking INR 2 Lakh, Arrested.

Based on credible information, the Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad along with Hussaini Alam Police have apprehended the said CCL and seized the above said objects at his instance and handed over to Hussaini Alam Police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the Deputy Surveyor of Dammannapet Mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, said a press release from Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad on Saturday.

The chemical test conducted on the both hand fingers of the accused Officer and the contact area, i.e. the inner flap of the left side front pocket of his pants, yielded positive results on the chemical test. The tainted bribe amount of Rs 50,000 was recovered from the possession of the Accused Officer, the release mentioned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)