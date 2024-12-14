Guwahati, (Assam) [India], December 13 (ANI): Aiming to address climate change challenges, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, in collaboration with IIT Mandi and the Centre for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP), Bengaluru, released the report "District-Level Climate Risk Assessment for India: Mapping Flood and Drought Risks Using IPCC Framework" on Friday, an official release said.

The report was launched by distinguished dignitaries, including Dr. Anita Gupta, Head of Scientific Divisions, DST; Pierre-Yves Pitteloud, Senior Regional Advisor for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Climate Change Adaptation (CCA), Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC); Dr. Susheela Negi, Scientist-F, DST; and Dr. Swati Jain, Scientist-E, DST, in the virtual presence of Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati; and Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi. Key researchers contributing to the report, including Prof. Ravindranath from IISc Bangalore, Dr. Indu K. Murthy from CSTEP, Bengaluru, Dr. Shyamasree Dasgupta from IIT Mandi, and Dr. Anamika Baruah from IIT Guwahati, were also present.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Anita Gupta, Head of Scientific Divisions, DST, emphasised, "Climate change is one of the most formidable challenges of our time, impacting agriculture, livelihoods, and every aspect of life. No single entity can address this alone--it requires collective efforts and innovative frameworks. Through this report we take a significant step towards identifying vulnerabilities, assessing sensitivity, and addressing challenges faced by local communities at risk."

"Translating these findings into on-ground actions is essential, and the insights must reach every stakeholder at both national and state levels. This is just the beginning, as India moves forward with a balanced adaptation and mitigation strategy to achieve a cleaner, greener, and climate-resilient future. Together, we will fast-track our goals for a Viksit Bharat and Net Zero Bharat by 2047," she added.

Supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Embassy of Switzerland, the report provides a detailed analysis of district-level climate risks in India, the release stated.

Using the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) framework, the study identifies the dual challenges posed by floods and droughts and highlights their disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations.

The findings underscore the urgent need for tailored, region-specific adaptation strategies to enhance resilience.

During his address, Pierre-Yves Pitteloud, Senior Regional Advisor, SDC, highlighted, "Achieving sustainable development requires a careful balance with climate resilience. For regions like the Himalayas, it is crucial to integrate climate adaptability with economic growth. With its rapid economic expansion and diverse climate challenges, India has a unique opportunity to set an example."

"Addressing climate change demands collective efforts on both national and global scales, along with sharing knowledge for sustainable management. The next step involves formulating actionable strategies, as we all share the responsibility of creating a greener, more sustainable future," he added.

This report builds on the earlier Climate Change Vulnerability Map for Himalayan States, released by the same team in 2019.

Sharing his thoughts on the report, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "India's agrarian society is deeply dependent on the monsoon, making the challenges posed by climate change, such as droughts and excessive rainfall, increasingly critical. This report, a collaboration between DST, SDC, provides a comprehensive risk assessment for over 600 districts, offering invaluable insights for effective mitigation strategies. I applaud IIT Guwahati, IIT Mandi and CSTEP researchers for this significant contribution."

Speaking about the application of this report, Prof. Ravindranath, IISc Bengaluru, said, "Addressing the multifaceted challenges of climate change requires collective efforts and a deep understanding of the complexities inherent in our systems. The diverse geographical and climatic conditions across India, from the Himalayan region to the plains, present unique challenges that must be addressed with tailored, region-specific strategies."

"This report provides a comprehensive framework for policymakers, enabling them to devise targeted solutions that consider the distinct needs of each region. Effective planning and execution of climate change policies are essential for driving impactful, long-term outcomes. By highlighting these regional disparities, the report serves as a crucial tool in guiding effective action. This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing climate resilience across India, ensuring that our efforts are both relevant and impactful in mitigating the effects of climate change," he added.

The report also emphasises capacity building at the state level, equipping climate change cells and allied departments with tools and methodologies for integrating risk assessments into their adaptation plans.

Workshops and training sessions conducted as part of this study have fostered a knowledge network among state departments, academic institutions, and local stakeholders.

The findings provide actionable insights to integrate climate risk assessments into the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC).

By identifying critical risk drivers, the report offers a roadmap for targeted adaptation efforts. Additionally, it highlights the importance of addressing emerging risks such as heat stress and landslides and incorporating future climate scenarios into risk assessments to bolster preparedness and resilience.

Dr. Indu K. Murthy, CSTEP researcher, highlighted the importance of climate risk assessment, stating, "At the district level, climate risk mapping is essential for prioritising locations for adaptation interventions. With increasing extreme events and regions now facing both droughts and floods, it is a crucial first step towards disaster preparedness and resource allocation for evidence-based adaptation actions."

Speaking about the importance of the report, Dr. Anamika Barua, IIT Guwahati researcher, said, "This exercise is unique as it develops risk profiles for Indian states and districts using a common methodology based on the IPCC risk framework. Engaging state stakeholders not only built their capacity but also made the process highly inclusive, going beyond a purely academic endeavor. Such projects enhance science communication, fostering better adaptation planning."

Speaking about the research, Dr. Shyamasree Dasgupta, IIT Mandi researcher, said, "This research project helped us develop all India district level maps concerning flood and drought risk and identify the drivers that augmented the risk. States also have come up with risk assessments for their own states. This project is highly data intensive and highlights the need for timely data availability on basic indicators of the location."

As per the release, the report advocates for a multi-scale, sector-specific approach to climate risk assessment and continuous capacity building at the local and regional levels. It underscores the need for forward-looking strategies to tackle compound and emerging climate risks effectively.

"This initiative reflects IIT Guwahati's commitment to addressing climate challenges through cutting-edge research and innovation. By building on earlier vulnerability assessments, this project delivers a robust framework for sustainable adaptation planning, ensuring a resilient future for communities across India," the release added. (ANI)

