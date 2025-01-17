Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): At the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, which was among the few initial centres established in 1875, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh discussed the journey undertaken by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). He was here on a visit for one day.

"IMD has completed 150 years today. Shimla is one of the two centres initially established. The journey started when the first cyclone in Northeast India led to the realization of the need to monitor natural calamities. Shimla remained the National Headquarters for a long time due to its geographical and topographical importance. This centre has always held more significance than others," Singh told ANI.

Singh praised India's advancements in weather forecasting and disaster preparedness, comparing the nation's capabilities with those of other leading countries.

He remarked, "It is a matter of satisfaction for us that our forecasting and disaster preparedness capabilities are on par with other countries and, in some aspects, even better. We are also sharing our expertise with other nations. The priority given to this department by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is evident from the initiatives taken during his tenure, including the launch of 'Mission Mausam'."

On Future Goals, he said the country will have an Indian Space Station by 2035.

Highlighting India's ambitions in space technology, Singh stated, "According to the calendar we have devised, India will have its own space station by 2035, named the Indian Space Station. This will enhance our capabilities, especially in missions requiring satellite deployments. Establishing a space station will simplify operations, provide communication ease, and ensure preparedness for emergencies."

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh IMD head, Kuldeep Srivastava told ANI, provided a detailed briefing on the progress and plans for improving meteorological facilities in the region.

Speaking of the 150th-anniversary celebrations, he stated, "During the visit of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, we presented the developments across various sections, including climate forecasting and general meteorology. We also discussed how we could improve these facilities further."

Srivastava revealed plans to enhance radar coverage in Himachal Pradesh, saying, "We have proposed two additional radars for Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, which, once approved and installed, will ensure full radar coverage for the entire state. We also briefed the minister on proposed instruments and facilities for the region he said.

Furthermore, Srivastava noted, "We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Disaster Management Authority for a 48-hour advance forecasting model. This is expected to be implemented within one to two years." (ANI)

