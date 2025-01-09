New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday criticized the INDI alliance, saying that it lacks a clear mission and is solely driven by personal ambitions and confusion.

He also claimed that parties of the INDIA bloc pretend to be united due to their personal ambitions.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "The INDI alliance has no mission, no vision, only personal ambitions and confusion. Due to these ambitions and confusions, they pretend to be united. In Delhi, the Samajwadi Party, TMC, and others have distanced themselves from Congress."

Poonawala said that the mistrust between Congress leaders and INDI alliance partners is so high that they are bringing no-confidence motion against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

"The level of distrust is so high that even their leader Prithviraj Chauhan is expressing no confidence in Congress and saying that they are not in a position to win the elections. So, overall it is clear that a no-confidence motion against Congress and Rahul Gandhi is now being passed by their own allies," Poonawalla added.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that Aam Admi Party, the Congress and other political parties should figure out how to fight with the BJP in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

"As of now, I can't say anything on this issue. Because we do not have a connection with the Delhi assembly polls. The Aam Admi Party, Congress and the political parties on the ground there should decide how to fight in a better way with the BJP," he told reporters on a question regarding the INDIA alliance providing much support to AAP over the Congress.

The Delhi Assembly elections for 2025 are scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes taking place on February 8. The current term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly will end on February 23.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

