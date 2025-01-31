New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Indian Railways is set to launch a new SuperApp, offering a comprehensive range of public-facing services in one place. This app will simplify access to services like ticket bookings (reserved and unreserved), platform and parcel bookings, train inquiries, PNR tracking, and assistance via RailMadad.

The core emphasis of the application is to enhance user experience through a seamless and clean UI. It not only combines all services in one place but also has several integrations between services to give users a complete package of Indian Railway services.

The Centre for Railway Information Systems on behalf of the Ministry of Railways released the SuperApp to the public for Beta test today. Users can download the App from PlayStore/AppStore as shared by CRIS.

Once downloaded, the user can use their existing user credentials of RailConnect or UTSonMobile App to on-board on the SuperApp. Once the user registers on SuperApp, the same user credentials will be used on these two existing Applications of Indian Railways.

The single-sign-on facility is one of the unique features of this App which reduces the burden on users to remember several passwords. Further, the user need not carry several applications for different services of IR, it reduces space consumption on the user device as well.

On the first login, one e-wallet called R-Wallet is created for every user using which the user can book all kinds of tickets. If the user already has R-Wallet on the existing UTSonMobile App, the same will be linked here on SuperApp.

A simple login option of login through numeric mPIN has been provided. This will not only minimize efforts during login but will also secure sensitive data. For new user registration, minimum user data have been asked to make it easy and fast. For enquiry purposes, the user can log in as a Guest through a mobile number/OTP.

The SuperApp team of CRIS is closely monitoring all the feedback and suggestions provided during the Beta test and suitable actions are being taken promptly. After observing the App in Beta test for a few weeks, the Ministry will plan to launch it for mass usage. (ANI)

