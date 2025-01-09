Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) Two drug peddlers were arrested and heroin was seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

A police party intercepted Talib Ahmad Mochi and Arshad Ahmad Shah's Alto car at Bari Brahmana, they said.

During the check was recovered from the duo's vehicle and they were arrested, the officials said.

A case has been registered against the pair at Bari Brahmana Police Station and an investigation is underway, they added.

