India News | J-K DGP Visits Doda, Kathua; Reviews Security Scenario, Measures to Combat COVID-19

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Monday advised police personnel to take all health and security precautions while performing challenging duties during coronavirus pandemic.

"Keep good work up to further consolidate peace and stay focused on your responsibilities while taking all health and security precautions while performing challenging duties, this was advised by the Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh to the Police personnel while interacting with the officers and jawans during his visit to the districts of Doda and Kathua on Monday," said a press note from police media centre in Jammu.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Doubt Hike in DA, DR Before July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Impact.

During his visit, the DGP addressed the darbar of officers and Jawans of J&K Police and CAPF personnel at DPL Doda, besides chairing officers meeting.

At Kathua the DGP inaugurated newly renovated buildings for Anti Drug Unit and Dining blocks at Police Station Kathua and New Gym Complex at DPL and also chaired officers meeting at DPO Kathua.

Also Read | India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future.

Accompanied by IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, the DGP reviewed the security scenario and measures to combat COVID-19 in these districts. At DPL Doda the DGP was received by the Deputy Commissioner, SSP and other officers of the district while at Kathua he was received by DIG JSK range BS Tuti, SSP Kathua Shailendra Kumar Mishra and other officers of the district. At both places he was presented ceremonial guards of honour.

Addressing the darbar of officers and jawans of Police and CAPF at Doda the DGP said due to the hard work and efforts of Police Army and CAPF personnel peace has largely prevailed in the district and the anti-national elements are under check. He said that the enthusiasm and devotion shown by the different forces along with Jammu and Kashmir Police with the support and cooperation of people have further strengthened peaceful environment in the area.

The DGP said that the Doda Police along with administration has done excellent work in keeping the district in green zone along with district Kishtwar. He said Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with other security forces have exhibited professionalism in handling different situations.

He said that Pakistan agencies become upset every time an area becomes militant free and start their nefarious moves again to foment trouble; this has especially the case with districts of DKR Range where Doda became militant free in 2013 earlier. He said Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army, CAPF have always given a befitting reply to the Pakistan sponsored terrorism and will continue doing so.

He exhorted officers and jawans to keep good work going with sincere efforts and be conscious while performing duties to thwart any evil designs of the anti-national forces.

Appreciating the role of J&K Police personnel and other security forces in combating COVID-19, the DGP said that the challenge is not over yet. He said that all COVID warriors have done efficient work so far in containing the spread of deadly virus and the fight to stop spreading virus is to be taken more rigorously to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces have faced different challenges successfully, and hoped that this Corona challenge would be defeated bravely by the joint efforts of all of us with the cooperation of the people of Jammu Kashmir. He conveyed his compliments and good wishes to DC/SSP Doda on the occasion.

The DGP stressed upon all ranks of Police to gain public confidence and good will and be compassionate and helpful to the needy people always and attend to genuine grievances of the people.

He said that cooperation of the people to the administration especially police and security forces is significant and we must invest in good Public Rapport for durable peace in the long troubled areas.

During his visit to the district Kathua the DGP chaired officers meeting and took stock of the law and order, security and measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. While reviewing the security with senior Police officers, the DGP appreciated the efforts of J&K Police in its fight against the different challenges and said that we have to continue our mission to serve people with more dedication to ensure peace & order in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, the DGP took stock of the arrangements and measures taken by Police to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and stressed for sustained efforts at all levels and involvement of local populace in breaking the chain.

He appreciated the sincere and dedicated efforts of district Police in maintaining a strong vigil on the COVID 19 cases and in ensuring smooth movement of traffic, essential commodities into the Union Territory after proper screening.

The DGP later inaugurated a new building for the Anti -Drug Unit and Dining Hall at Kathua Police Station and New Gym Complex at DPL Kathua.

IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh addressed the Darbar at Doda and complimented the district police for excellent performance and thanked DGP for all support and encouragement to the field formations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)