Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): The first batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims reached Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on Friday.

A pilgrim at Baltal base camp said, "Being in the first batch gives us the opportunity of first darshan. Local Kashmiris and Security Forces personnel here are very helpful."

Another Amarnath Yatra pilgrim at Baltal base camp said that it is difficult to express the happiness he feels about being selected in the first batch of pilgrims.

"The arrangements for pilgrims done by local police, local Kashmiris, and the Security Forces are very good," he said.

The pilgrims who have arrived here from different parts of the country said, "There are good arrangements for pilgrims here. We also want to thank the personnel of the Security Forces."

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha attended a meeting with civil society members, organised by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Srinagar at SKICC During the meeting, discussions regarding the arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra and Muharram was done.

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir said, "A discussion was done regarding the yatra."

Today morning, the first batch of Amarnath Yatries bound for the holy Amarnath cave shrine were welcomed and greeted by the Ramban district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Basheer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil, and SSP,Anuj Kumar, besides DDC member, Renuka Katoch, representing the public at Chanderkot in Ramban and Ashish Sharma District President, Vishva Hindu Parishad, President, Langar Association, as well as Amarnath Yatra Coordinator.

Deputy Commissioner Chaudhary welcomed and greeted the first Yatri, Lovleen of Dera Bassi, Punjab, in Ramban district by garlanding her and gifting her a coconut.

All 4351 Yatries, consisting of 2508 Yatries en route Pahalgam and 1843 Yatries en route Baltal, traveled in 264 vehicles under tight security.

At Chanderkot, as many as nine langars were established by various religious organisations from several parts of North India.

Deputy Commissioner Chaudhary added that the Ramban district administration has made all arrangements for round-the-clock water and power supply, besides security, public conveniences, and sanitation.

He said that all the Langar managers have been compulsorily asked to install CCTV cameras for security, besides a security picket in the area and sufficient security men.

The DIG, Shridhar Patil, said that sophisticated gadgets have been installed to provide security and surveillance all along the NH44, besides heavy deployment of security forces.

He said that machines have been placed at the landslide vulnerable points by the NHAI and other sister agencies to immediately clear the debris from the road.

The CCTVs have also been installed on National Highways to strengthen security and address traffic related issues.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Saloni Rai said, "To strengthen the security further, CCTV cameras have been installed on National Highway. Around 10 CCTV points have been made from Udhampur to Banihal, where continuous monitoring will take place. If any traffic related issue arises, we can address it immediately. Our motive is to ensure that Amarnath Yatra pilgrims get all the facilities, including food, water and electricity.

The 52-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra commenced and will conclude on August 19.

Amarnath Yatra involves a challenging trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees each year, making security a critical concern.

The annual yatra, which lasts for about 45 days, is a major concern of the government amid recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, amidst heightened security concerns and the challenging terrain of the route. (ANI)

