Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 4 (ANI): One more soldier succumbed to his injuries due to the Army vehicle accident in the Bandipora district, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army informed today.

Earlier today, tragedy struck in the district after an army vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near the Wular viewpoint in the SK Payeen area. Earlier, it was reported by Medical Superintendent Masarat Iqbal Wani that two soldiers have died and three others have been injured in the accident.

According to Chinar corps, the soldier succumbed to the injuries while being evacuated.

"UPDATE : Bandipora Accident 04 Jan 25; One more braveheart succumbed to the injuries sustained during the unfortunate accident, while being evacuated," read the tweet by the Army.

Earlier, two soldiers were confirmed dead due to the accident.

"The three people have been referred for Srinagar for the medical treatment. We immediately sent our ambulance upon receiving the information of the accident.." said the Medical Superintendent of Bandipora district hospital while speaking to ANI.

The injured personnel were immediately taken to a local hospital and were later referred to a medical facility in Srinagar for advanced medical treatment.

Earlier today, multiple leaders from various political parties condoled the demise the soldiers, including Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal

"The news of the martyrdom of many of our soldiers due to the accident of an Army van in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir is very sad. I pay tribute to the martyred soldiers and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have deep condolences for the bereaved family," said Rahul Gandhi in a post on X.

"This news of the accident is extremely sad. I pay my tribute to the martyrdom of the martyred soldiers and pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured soldiers," read a post by Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

