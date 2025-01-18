Poster of four active terrorists released by Jammu and Kashmir police (Pic/@SSPKishtwar)

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday released a poster of the four active terrorists. It also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for each terrorist will be given to anyone providing credible information about them.

https://x.com/SSPKishtwar/status/1880616277229883769

As per the posters released by the police, the suspects have been identified as Saifullah, Farman, Adil and unknown probably Basha.

"J&K POLICE DISTRICT KISHTWAR RELEASE POSTER OF 4 ACTIVE TERRORISTS WITH Rs5 LAKH REWARD EACH; GENERAL PUBLIC URGED TO SHARE INFORMATION--INFORMER'S IDENTITY WILL BE KEPT SECRET," District police Kishtwar posted on X on Saturday.

In November 2024, District Police Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir successfully attached the properties of seven absconding terrorists currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, a press release said.

In the same month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 8 locations in connection with a case involving terrorist infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA raids were conducted at various locations in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts.

Also in November, terrorists killed two Village Defence Guards in the Kishtwar district. The deceased were identified as Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar. They had gone to graze their cattle in the forest. (ANI)

