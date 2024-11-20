Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): Voting commenced at 7 am on Wednesday for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats.

Earlier, mock polling was conducted in Jamtara, Deoghar and several booths around 5 pm.

Ahead of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged voters to enthusiastically participate in the final phase of the Jharkhand elections, aiming for record turnout. He congratulated first-time voters, emphasising that their votes strengthen the state.

"Today is the second and last phase of the great festival of democracy in Jharkhand. I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically and set a new record for voter turnout. On this occasion, I especially congratulate all my young friends voting for the first time. Your vote strengthens the state," PM Modi posted on X.

The first phase of voting took place on November 13 for 43 of the 81 assembly seats.

The elections see a fierce contest between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance, seeking to retain power, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, aiming to unseat the Hemant Soren-led government.

The BJP-led coalition is targeting key constituencies, with prominent candidates such as former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray.

In the first phase, key candidates included former Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) contesting from Seraikela, and Ajoy Kumar (Congress) from Jamshedpur East, where he faced Purnima Das Sahu, the daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das. In Jagannathpur, BJP's Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, contested against Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku. The JMM fielded sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

In the second phase, prominent seats are under the spotlight. Chief Minister Hemant Soren is contesting from the Barhait constituency, facing BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom.

Another key candidate is BJP's Babulal Marandi, contesting from the Dhanwar constituency. Marandi, the state's first Chief Minister after its formation in 2000, served as Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing assembly. He is up against JMM's Nizam Uddin Ansari.

Kalpana Soren, wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is contesting against BJP's Muniya Devi in the Gandey constituency. Kalpana Soren previously won the assembly by-poll in Gandey earlier this year.

Another significant candidate is BJP's Sita Soren, contesting from the Jamtara constituency. (ANI)

