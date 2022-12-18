Sahibhganj, December 18: The body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahebganj on Sunday, said the police. Police have detained the victim's husband as a suspect in the crime. The accused has been identified as Dildar Ansari. Rajasthan Shocker: Delhi-Style Murder Again! Nephew Kills Aunt With Hammer, Cuts Body Into 10 Pieces With Marble Cutter in Jaipur.

According to the police, some parts of the body are still missing. A search is underway to locate those missing body parts, added the police. Delhi-Style Murder in West Bengal: Mother-Son Duo Kill Man, Cut His Body in 5 Pieces in South 24 Parganas; Confess to Crime After Being Arrested.

As per the police, the victim was the second wife of the accused.

