Ranchi, December 5: A total of 11 MLAs took oath as Ministers in the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan government in Jharkhand, clearing the much awaited cabinet expansion in the state. The oath was administered by the state governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar in a swearing-in-ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Since his swearing-in ceremony on November 28, Chief Minister Hemant Soren was the only minister in the state government's cabinet. However, the cabinet was formally expanded today with the swearing-in ceremony of the other ministers. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion: 11 Ministers of Hemant Soren-Led Government Take Oath of Office and Secrecy.

Among the MLAs, that took oath as ministers today, 6 belonged to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), 4 belonged to Congress while RJD was also given a single ministerial post in Soren's cabinet. JMM MLA Yogendra Prasad, JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar, JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, JMM MLA Hafizul Hasan, JMM MLA Deepak Birua and JMM MLA Chamra Linda sworn in as ministers.

Four Congress MLAs, including Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Irfan Ansari, Dipika Pandey Singh and Radha Krishana Kishore have been inducted in the cabinet of CM Soren. RJD MLA Sanjay Prasad Yadav sworn in as minister in the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan government in the state. Jharkhand Government Cabinet Expansion Set To Take Place on December 5, Check List of Ministers Likely To Be Inducted in Hemant Soren Cabinet.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assumed office on November 28 after taking the oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. The JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats.

The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, with its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U winning one seat each. Earlier today, JMM leader Manoj Pandey said that Jharkhand government will have representation of leaders from all sections of society. He stated that a balanced cabinet will be formed in the Jharkhand government.

"The Jharkhand government led by Hemant Soren will have representation of leaders from all sections of society... The names of Jharkhand cabinet ministers have been delayed as the Congress announced the names of ministers last night. A balanced cabinet will be formed. We believe in taking along all sections of the society...The names will be announced soon..." Pandey told ANI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)