Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], January 4 (ANI): As many as four people were killed and several others sustained injuries after an auto-rickshaw collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Dumka on Saturday.

The incident happened under the Mufassil Police Station area of Dumka.

The auto-rickshaw, carrying many passengers, collided head-on with the truck, resulting in immediate fatalities and injuries.

Vijay Kumar Mahato, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), confirmed the casualties and the injured are being treated in hospital.

The police have seized the truck involved in the accident, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

"Four people died in an accident that took place between auto and truck in the Mufassil Police Station area...injured are being treated. The truck has been seized," Mahto said.

More details are awaited from the incident. (ANI)

