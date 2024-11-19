India News | Jharkhand Polls: Pappu Yadav Accuses BJP of Spewing 'hatred' During Campaigns

Dardmara (Jharkhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of promoting division and hatred in various states during their election campaigns.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav alleged that the BJP spread hatred against the 'Jaat' community in Haryana, against the 'Sikh' community in Punjab, and against the 'Maratha' community in Maharashtra.

He noted that Jharkhand was a "peace-loving state" and that there politics of 'hatred' can't take place here.

"Jharkhand is a peace-loving state. There can't be a politics of hatred...During Haryana elections, the BJP spread hatred against the 'jaat' community; in Punjab, they spread hatred against the 'Sikh' community; in Maharashtra, they spread hatred against the 'Maratha' community," he said.

The Independent MP from Bihar's Purnia further criticised the central government's approach to national security and foreign policy, accusing them of creating rift between two communities in Manipur. He further accused the government of "bowing down" in front of China.

Yadav also questioned the government's claims regarding the Rohingya issue, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not provide data on how many Rohingyas have entered India in the past 11 years and that he and Home Minister Amit Shah should resign from their positions.

"They caused a rift between two communities in Manipur... They have bowed down in front of China, but when they go to Jharkhand and Maharashtra, they talk about Rohingyas... Narendra Modi cannot give any data on how many Rohingyas have entered India in the last 11 years, and this is a shortcoming of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. They should resign," Yadav added.

He also accused the BJP of using divisive tactics to create tensions in the region, such as "getting cattle smuggled and slaughtered."

Referring to Assam, Yadav claimed that the Chief Minister of Assam remained in power with the support of cattle smugglers.

"To create tensions, they started getting cattle smuggled and slaughtered. Assam CM is on his post because of the support of cattle smugglers... They have no issues and have only looted Jharkhand," he added.

Yadav's remark came in the run-up to the assembly polls in Maharashtra and the second phase of the assembly polls in Jharkhand.

The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded with voting being completed in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13, with the remaining 38 seats in Jharkhand taking place on November 20, along with the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Campaigning for the polls in Maharashtra and the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand ended at 5 PM on Monday. Votes will be counted on November 23. (ANI)

