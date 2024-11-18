Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi listed out the poll promises of INDIA bloc in the Jharkhand assembly elections, and said that the paddy farmers will receive Rs 3200 per quintal, as compared to Rs 2400 per quintal they receive now after they form the government in the state.

"Today the MSP of paddy for farmers is Rs 2400 per quintal. In the coming time, when our government will be formed, our government will give Rs 3200 per quintal to the farmers of Jharkhand for paddy...In the next 5 years, we will try to give employment to 10 lakh youth...," Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference on Monday.

The Congress leaderaccused the Bharatiaya Janata Party-led Centre of withholding Rs 1.36 lakh crore belonging to the Jharkhand.

"Rs 1.36 lakh crore belongs to the Jharkhand government, the central government is not giving this money, this is land compensation money, coal royalty money and the BJP government is working against Jharkhand," the Congress leader added.

The Jharkhand Assembly election is taking place in two phases. The first phase was held on November 13, and the second phase is scheduled for November 20.

The counting of votes will occur on November 23, and the results will be declared on the same day.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi also held a press conference in Mumbai and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "ek hain to safe hain" remarks. During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi outlined Congress's key poll promises and further criticised corporate influence in the elections.

The LoP in the Lok Sabha framed the election as a contest between the aspirations of the common people and the influence of a few wealthy individuals. He alleged that BJP wants to direct Rs 1 lakh crore to a single billionaire, a move that would disadvantage farmers, workers, and the unemployed.

"The Maharashtra election is an election of ideologies and an election between 1-2 billionaires and the poor. The billionaires want the land of Mumbai to go into their hands. The estimate is that Rs 1 lakh crores will be given to one billionaire. Our thinking is that Maharashtra, the farmers of Maharashtra, the poor, the unemployed, and the youth need help," Gandhi said.(ANI)

