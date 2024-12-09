Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 9 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was strangled to death allegedly by his aunt in revenge, suspecting that the minor's grandmother practised witchcraft, which claimed the life of her five-month-old son in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Saltua village under the Chainpur Police Station limits on Sunday, a senior officer said.

The deceased's mother Kavita Devi lodged a complaint, alleging that her sister-in-law Sunita Devi had taken her eight-year-old son from home on Sunday and strangled him to death, Chainpur Police Station in-charge Shriram Sharma said.

The accused woman was taken into custody and interrogated Monday, he said.

"During interrogation, the aunt of the deceased admitted that she suspected that the grandmother of the boy killed her five-month-old son by practising witchcraft on November 28. According to her statement, she killed the minor only to take revenge for her son's death."

The accused took the boy to an agricultural field where she strangled him to death, the officer said.

The police recovered the minor's body and sent it to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examination.

