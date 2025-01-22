Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): The death toll in an accident that occurred at Arebile area in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada on Wednesday morning rose to 11 as one of the injured succumbs to injuries while undergoing treatment.

SF Kammar, KMC hospital Director says, " One patient was brought dead ( to the hospital). The rest of the 11 injured are admitted to our emergency department...these patients are going to be evaluated, right now they are out of danger but continuous monitoring is required..."

Also Read | 'PM Modi Is Boss Sahab': Fiji PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka Praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Calls Him ‘Real Boss of the World’ (Watch Video).

The victims were told to be vegetable sellers who were travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables when the truck they were travelling in toppled and fell into a 50-metre-deep valley.

Following the information police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Also Read | Jharkhand Encounter: 2 Maoists Including a Woman Killed in Gun Fight Security Forces in Bokaro District, Cache of Weapons Recovered.

Meanwhile, in a separate accident, four people died and 10 others were injured after a vehicle overturned at Sindhanur in Karnataka's Raichur district, said the police.

Responding to fatal accidents in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the deaths and said that the victims' families would be provided appropriate compensation by the government.

"I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace. My condolences to the grieving people who lost their loved ones in these tragic events. The families of the deceased will be provided appropriate compensation by the government," the chief minister said.

"It was heartbreaking to hear the news that a total of 14 people died in two separate accidents in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur in Raichur district," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X as well.

Additionally the Chief Minister's office announced an Ex-gratia payment of Rs 3 Lakh for the kin of the deceased.

"The families of those who died in two separate accidents at Yallapur in Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur in Raichur district will be given compensation of Rs.3 lakh each by the state government. Besides, arrangements will be made for free treatment of those injured in the accident. Haste, over speeding and carelessness are the causes of accidents. Please drive carefully and be safe, " the CM office said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)