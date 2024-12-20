Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 20 (ANI): Belagavi's Fifth JMFC Court on Friday directed BJP leader and MLC CT Ravi to appear before the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru.

The Hirebagewadi police presented their case before the court, seeking a transit warrant for Ravi. The court granted their request and ordered the police to take him into custody as part of the legal process. The matter will now proceed at the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protests in Chikkamagaluru and Belagavi on Wednesday, condemning the arrest of CT Ravi. In Chikkamagaluru, BJP workers gathered to demand his release, accusing the state government of targeting opposition leaders. Following his arrest, BJP leaders called for a bandh in Chikkamagaluru.

The bandh was organised by the Chikkamagaluru district BJP, prompting a heavy police deployment in the city. Security was tightened, with officers stationed at key locations, including Hanumanthappa Circle.

In Belagavi, BJP leaders and workers staged a protest at Chennamma Circle, led by Opposition Leader R Ashoka and State BJP President BY Vijayendra.

Ravi's arrest followed allegations that he made objectionable remarks about Karnataka Cabinet Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. An FIR was lodged against him, leading to his detention.

Reacting to the incident, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar addressed reporters at her residence in Belagavi. She expressed distress over Ravi's alleged derogatory remarks during a session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

"After completing the protest [against remarks by Amit Shah], I was sitting quietly in my seat. At that time, CT Ravi called Rahul Gandhi a drug addict. In response, I asked, 'Even you have been in accidents--does that make you a murderer?'" Hebbalkar said.

She further alleged that Ravi used derogatory language against her following this exchange. "I am also a mother. People look up to me, and I hope to inspire thousands to enter politics," she added.

However, BJP State President accused the police of acting under pressure from the state government. "The Speaker has already ruled on what CT Ravi said on the floor of the House. We must wait for the FSL report. The Police Department appears to have succumbed to pressure from the Minister and the State Government.

"Yesterday, CT Ravi suffered a severe head injury, yet he was not taken to the hospital. He wasn't given even a drop of water all night. Is CT Ravi a terrorist? He is a respected MLC and a former minister," Vijayendra stated.

He also called for statewide protests against Ravi's arrest, asserting that the treatment of the BJP leader was "unpardonable." "We will take further action after consulting our advocates and experts. Protests will be held across the state in all district headquarters," he added.

Earlier in the day, Before being taken to the district court, Ravi underwent a medical checkup at Mutag Health Center in Belagavi.

The BJP leader has also filed a counter-complaint at the Khanapura police station in Belagavi, accusing Congress leaders Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chamaraja Hattiholi, DK Shivakumar, Saddam, and others of attempting to kill him.

He alleged that police brought him to the Khanapura police station without providing a reason. "Police brought me to Khanapura police station around 8 pm. They didn't tell me why I was brought here. They are not registering my complaint or even filing a zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress government must take responsibility," Ravi claimed.

Ravi has since been suspended from the Legislative Council. (ANI)

