Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Karnataka Government cabinet sub-committee on Saturday held a meeting related to the actions that could be taken on the report submitted by Justice Micheal D'Cunha related to alleged covid irregularities.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, HM H Parameshwara, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao and other members were present in the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Deputy CM Shivakumar said that officers have been authorized to take action as per recommendations.

"Justice Michael D'Cunha submitted a report. We are just looking at what is the action taken on this report. We have authorized the officer to take action as per the recommendation, as per the law...We don't want to witch hunt anything but there are a lot of anomalies which has been found. Bangalore City Corporation BBMP area said that 84 lakh samples have been taken and in Kidwai about 24 lakhs samples.. which means in one crore population, hundreds of crores have been collected from the government. There are no ICMR-approved places where the samples are done," he said.

The report submitted by Justice Micheal D'Cunha in his report on mismanagement during Covid-19 during the Bharatiya Janata Part's rule had claimed that the then government did not utilize the substantial amount of Rs 447 crore which was allocated for relief works and health care during Covid-19.

The report also alleged that the then government had sent Covid-19 samples to unqualified private labs which led to huge expenditure costing upto Rs 6 crore.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to take further action on the report submitted by Micheal D'Cunha. (ANI)

