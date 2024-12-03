Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Karnataka Housing and Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday appeared before the the Lokayukta police in connection with a disproportionate assets case, sources in Lokayukta said.

According to sources, the Minister came to the Lokayukta office where he was questioned about the DA case. While probing the IMA Ponzi scheme, the Enforcement Directorate raided and questioned Khan and got some information about the DA case, the sources said.

“The ED in turn shared the information on DA case to us since the Lokayukta handles DA cases. So, in this connection Khan was summoned,” a source told PTI.

According to him, there was a stay on investigating the DA case against Khan. It was recently vacated, following which the investigation started.

