Shivamogga (Karnataka), [India], April 23 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is scheduled to visit Shivamogga on Thursday to attend the last rites of Manjunath Rao, a local resident who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Shivamogga MLA, S N Channabasappa, confirmed that arrangements have been made for Rao's last rites, which are expected to draw large numbers from across the town.

"We have made all the preparations for the last rites, the whole of Shivamogga is in mourning ... Many business establishments in Shivamogga are going to remain closed tomorrow, the whole Hindu community is condemning this act...Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is also coming tomorrow to attend the last rites...," said Channabasappa.

Manjunath Rao's death has left a void among those who knew him. His family friend Dattatreya described the loss as deeply personal. "It is very unfortunate that we lost our best friend Manjunath...The terrorists attacked him brutally...The government should take serious steps against this brutal attack by terrorists..."

Earlier in the day, protests erupted in various parts of Karnataka, condemning the barbaric terror attack. The Advocates Associations across the state staged demonstrations demanding justice for the victims and stronger measures to curb terrorism in the Valley.

The Jamia Masjid, along with several civil society groups, also organised a protest march, denouncing the violence and calling for unity against extremist forces.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also reached out to the bereaved family. In a telephone call with Manjunath's brother-in-law, Dr Ravikiran, this morning, Shivakumar said, "The government is with you in this difficult time and we share your sorrow. We will extend all the support needed, be brave."

The Deputy CM also made phone calls to the Shivamogga district in-charge minister and the district administration and informed them to personally meet the family in Shivamogga and extend all the support.

Rao, who was on a family vacation as part of a tour package, was shot dead on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, leaving multiple casualties and triggering widespread outrage. (ANI)

