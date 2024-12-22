New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Congress candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Sandeep Dixit on Sunday claimed that AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal cannot assume the role of Chief Minister of Delhi, citing the Supreme Court's bail conditions. According to Dikshit, while Kejriwal may be released from jail, he is prohibited from signing any official documents, rendering him "unfit to hold office."

Speaking to ANI, Dixit claimed that Kejriwal if becomes CM and signing files would risk a violation of his bail conditions and potential re-incarceration.

"Arvind Kejriwal cannot become the Chief Minister of Delhi... The Supreme Court has clearly said that they will allow him to come out of jail, but he cannot sign any file as the Chief Minister of Delhi... This means that the Supreme Court has said that he is not capable of becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. It has become his compulsion to make someone else the CM of Delhi... Even if he becomes the CM of Delhi and signs any document, it will be a violation of the bail conditions and he will have to go to jail again," he said.

On Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena granted permission to the ED to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

On December 5, the ED sought permission for sanction of prosecution against Arvind Kejriwal.

This development follows months of investigations into the Delhi government's excise policy, which has been at the centre of controversy and allegations of corruption.

The Supreme Court after granting bail to Kejriwal in Delhi Excise Policy set certain limitations like barring him from entering the CM office and signing files.

Kejriwal's lawyer Rishikesh Kumar, while speaking to ANI, listed out the bail condition set by SC.

"Conditions given are the furnishing of a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh each has to be submitted. This is being done. The second condition imposed is that he will join the trial on each date unless an exemption is moved by him," Kumar said.

He further added that some other conditions imposed by the court are similar to those when he was granted bail in ED arrest.

"Other conditions are similar to the conditions that have been imposed in the ED matter. That signing of the document and working as the CM is not allowed," he added. (ANI)

