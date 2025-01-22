New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed his pain at the loss of lives in the train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra and urged authorities to provide appropriate compensation to the next of kin of those killed.

The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has risen to 11, with six others injured after the Karnataka Express hit passengers of the Pushpak Express on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Also Read | RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Approaches Calcutta High Court Seeking Death Penalty for Convict Sanjay Roy.

"The news of the death of many people in Maharashtra's Jalgaon due to the rumor of fire in Pushpak Express is very painful. Many people have also been injured. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, we pray for the peace of the departed souls," Kharge said in a post on X.

"We wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government and administration are requested to provide immediate and appropriate compensation to the victims and take strict l action against those guilty of spreading rumours. Congress leaders and workers should provide all possible help to the affected families in this hour of grief," he added.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Married Woman Kidnaps and Sexually Assaults Class XI Boy on Pretext of Romantic Relationship in Tiruvallur, Arrested.

According to initial reports, the passengers had stepped out of their coaches due to a suspected fire on the Pushpak Express. While they were on the tracks, the Karnataka Express arrived on the adjacent track and hit them.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Davos, announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Jalgaon train accident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"The railway accident that happened at Jalgaon in Maharashtra is very sad. I discussed the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and got information about the incident. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. I express my condolences to the people who died in the accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Union Home Minister said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)