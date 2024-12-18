Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Kolkata Zonal Office of the Directorate of Enforcement has attached several assets, including various incriminating documents, digital evidence, gold and jewellery worth Rs 4.5 crore and 8 vehicles including luxury vehicles in a bank fraud case, the agency said on Wednesday.

These properties were attached after the ED conducted search operations at 13 places of Concast Steel and Power Group in Kolkata under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with a Bank Fraud case.

In a social media post on X, ED wrote, "ED, Kolkata has conducted search operations at 13 places of Concast Steel and Power Group under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in connection with Bank Fraud case. During the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital evidences, gold and jewellery worth Rs 4.5 Crore and 8 vehicles including luxury vehicles were found and seized."

Earlier today, in a different case, the Mumbai Zonal Office of Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search operations at nine different locations across Mumbai and Aurangabad under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The raids were carried out on Tuesday in connection with the money laundering case involving bank fraud against M/s Spectra Industries Limited (SIL) and others.

The search operation led to the freezing of bank balance, Fixed Deposits equity shares and securities worth Rs. 8 Crore, it added. (ANI)

