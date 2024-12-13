New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Land acquisition process for the 51-km new Pushkar-Merta rail line sanctioned in February 2024 at a cost of ?799.64 cr has been initiated, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed the Rajya Sabha.

Responding to questions raised by the BJP MP Rajendra Gehlot, Vaishnaw in a written reply on December 6 said, "The work of new rail line of Pushkar – Merta (Katyasani) (51.346 Km) has been sanctioned in Feb-2024 at a cost of ?799.64 crore."

Also Read | HC on Sex on Marriage Promise: Kerala High Court Refuses To Quash Rape Case Against Man Who Withdrew His Marriage Offer by Saying 'Sex Is Not Promise'.

He added, "(The) project has been declared as a special railway project for land acquisition. The land acquisition process has been initiated."

The minister said the completion of any railway project depends on several factors such as quick land acquisition by the state government, forest clearance, and deposition of cost share by the state in cost-sharing projects.

Also Read | Pakistan-Backed Terror Module Busted: Punjab Police Disrupt ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest Juvenile Among 2 With IED.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)