Patna (Bihar) [India], January 3 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor continued his protest in support of the BPSC aspirants here in Patna on Friday, demanding that the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should hold a meet with the students to decide on the future course of action with them.

"My condition is that no one else should come in between, neither me or a third party. The CM should choose five students and hold talks with them and then it is up to the students what decision they want to take, atleast that is agreeable to me," he told reporters during the protest.

Kishor had launched an indefinite hunger strike on Thursday in support of the protesting students, who are demanding a cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam. He further mentioned that after the lathi charge on students on December 29, there is no question that he will withdraw his protest.

According to Kishor, the Additional District Magistrate also met with him, and assured him that the demands of the students will be conveyed and requested Kishor to withdraw his protest, but he rejected that assurance.

"After the incident happened on 29 December, and the administration had talked to me and I had told the students to get up from that place and after all that, the students were lathi charged. So now I will not withdraw my protest on the request of the administration. Only the students can decide whether to take the protest and their demands forward, and to decide on that I have put up the condition that the CM should meet the students directly," the party chief said.

"The ADM came here and he requested that I withdraw the protest (in support of BPSC aspirants) and I told them that it is not possible for me because so many people have put their trust in me, and I am not going to back down from that," the Jan Suraaj chief said.

Talking about the meeting, he said that if the police should not do lathi charge or arrest any students, but instead arrest him if need be.

"They (ADM) told me that you withdraw the protest they will push the issue forward, but I rejected that. I also told them that if lathi charge is to happen then it should happen on me, if you want to arrest someone then arrest me, do not do it on the students. But if you arrest me, then I will come back and put up a bigger protest," he said.

Earlier in the day, supporters of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav sat down at the tracks of the Sachiwalay Halt Railway station in Patna and organized a 'rail roko' protest to support the students.

Speaking to ANI, one of the supporters said "This is the question of the future of the students. They have been fighting since the last 15 days. This protest will continue until the students get justice,"

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. (ANI)

