New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh has been granted a fresh one-year extension, an official order said.

According to the order, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has extended the tenure of Singh up to November 30, 2025.

Singh, a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, took over as Lok Sabha Secretary General on December 1, 2020, and his tenure has been extended on earlier occasions too.

He retired as chief secretary of Uttarakhand on July 31, 2020, and took over as secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat on September 1, 2020.

He assumed office as Lok Sabha Secretary General three months later after the superannuation of the then incumbent Snehlata Shrivastav.

A senior civil servant with 34 years of rich and varied administrative experience, Singh has served in the central and state governments in various capacities in diverse sectors of economy and governance.

