Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a newly constructed flyover in the state capital, Bhopal, on Thursday, at a cost of Rs 154 crores. The flyover has been named after Former Law and Justice Minister Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The flyover, located on Maida Mill Marg in the capital city, spans 2,900 meters in length and 15 meters in width. It connects Gayatri Mandir to DB Mall Square, Board Office Square, Pragati Square, and Ganesh Temple via Mansarovar Complex. This new infrastructure aims to improve traffic management in the city.

Addressing the occasion CM Yadav said, "The newly constructed flyover at a cost of Rs 154 crores in Bhopal will provide an accelerate to the development of the city. This flyover will be known as Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar bridge. Bhopal is the heart of the country and the most beautiful capital city in the country."

The Chief Minister also recalled that at the time of Madhya Pradesh's formation in 1956, Bhopal was a small town, and its development had been stagnant for many years. Under the current government, he said, the city's development will continue at a fast pace.

"It is a good coincidence that it is being inaugurated today on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. This flyover will connect Netaji Subhash Chandra Setu on one side and Veer Savarkar Setu on the other side. It has been constructed amidst big challenges and I congratulate PWD Minister and his department for it," CM Yadav said.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a flyover in the Bawadia-Kalan area of the city, at a cost of Rs 180 crores, to ease traffic congestion. He also mentioned that the Bairagarh Bridge would be inaugurated soon.

CM Yadav highlighted that with the construction of this flyover, travel on routes to Obedullaganj, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khandwa, and Jabalpur will become smoother.

Furthermore, CM Yadav spoke about the state's women empowerment policy, which will be implemented soon. He also mentioned that the state government is running various welfare missions for women, youth, farmers, and the poor, and is working in a planned manner for their betterment. (ANI)

