India News | Maha Kumbh: Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Arrives at Triveni Sangam for Amrit Snan

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya arrived at Triveni Sangam -- a sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati river, for Amrit Snan on Maha Kumbh 2025.

Amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram', and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya', Rambhadracharya is accompanied by hundreds of thousands of devotees and his disciples.

A Himalayan Yogi from Juna Akhara praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and offered on behalf of Juna Akhara for the grand celebration.

"Today it is the first royal bath and it feels like a crowd across the globe has descended on this land. It seems that a revolution has arisen in the whole world. Therefore, I offer a lot of gratitude to Modi and Yogi ji on behalf of Juna Akhara for offering such a beautiful opportunity where people across the world will be coming to take the holy dip," he said A Naga sadhu, performing difficult Yog Mudra said that he has come to meet Maa Ganga after 12 years and to seek blessings, "I came here from Gujarat. My ashram is on the banks of the Narmada. After twelve years I am coming here to meet my mother (Maa Ganga) and for our Sanatan Dharma. I will be getting so much blessing from my mother. " Detailing about the Yoga asanas he was performing he said, "The asanas were performed by lord Dhruv, a young devotee of Vishnu at the age of five on the banks of river Godavari to get rid of the curse of his mother."

Flower petals are being showered on devotees taking part in Amrti Snan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Meanwhile, around twenty million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam so far during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Tuesday, Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh principal secretary, urban development told ANI.

"So far, about 2 crore people have taken a dip. By evening, more than 2.50 crore people will have taken a dip in Sangam," Abhijat told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar told ANI that the police are continuously monitoring the situation. "Since Sadhus from several Akharas take a holy dip today, it is called Amrit Snan. The 8th Akhara is taking a holy dip right now. Our officers and jawans are on duty to ensure everything is under control. Around 12 PM, 1.60 crore people have taken a holy dip," Prasha>