Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): With only a few days left for Mahakumbh to begin, the excitement in the air is palpable, with the clanging of bells, chanting of mantras, and all the prominent Akharas arriving to participate in the grand mela.

The pandals built in Prayagraj Mahakumbh are on the lines of Tirupati Balaji temple of South India, it was built in 15 days at a cost of 12 lakhs.

Also Read | Delhi Shooting: DTC Bus Conductor Shoots Driver Over Drinks in Alipur, Surrenders Before Police With Victim's Body.

At the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, various pandals from different Akharas across the country and the world are being constructed. Notably, some pandals are inspired by the Tirupati Balaji temple, and it is named Gopuram.

A majestic pandal, estimated to cost between Rs10-15 lakh, has been erected, with materials sourced from Hyderabad and skilled artisans brought in from the city to craft it. The basic structure was designed and built within 15 days, with the entire project expected to be completed within a month.

Also Read | HMPV Virus: Not Deadly, No Evidence of Mortality or Severe Transmission Rate Says Former ICMR Scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar (Watch Video).

Additionally, the venue distributes prasad to approximately 10,000 devotees daily, featuring popular Hyderabad specialties like idlis and dosas.

The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest spiritual congregation, is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents.

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 Crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)