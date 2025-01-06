Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Peshwai of Ananda Akhada held a grand 'Sobha Yatra' on Monday before entering the Mahakumbh Mela premises in Prayagraj.

The procession started in a grand manner from the Anand Akhara premises located near Baghambari Math. Thousands of saints and sadhus participated in the Maha Kumbh along with drums and trumpets riding on elephants, horses and chariots.

The administration and security officials welcomed the saints and ensured safe and secure commute during the 'Sobha Yatra.'

Deputy Inspector of General Police Vaibhav Krishna, informing about the Sobha Yatra said that the 'Sobha Yatra passed through 'Triveni Marg' to reach the Mela premises.

"As you can see, today Anand Akhada enters the premises. They are leading the 'Sobha Yatra' with complete divinity and grandeur. The 'Sobha Yatra' passed through 'Triveni Marg' to reach their premises. For their safety, Police have been vigilant. Police have also welcomed the saints," Vaibhav Krishna said.

The seers met an unprecedented welcome from the devotees and security officials.

"The administration has made very good arrangements," one seer said. ""The administration behaves the same as the ruler. Now, the saint is sitting on the throne and that's why the saints here are getting such warm welcome," another seer added.

Anand Akhada worships Suryanarayana, the Sun God, as their presiding deity. The Akhada is also known for setting up educational institutions that teach Hindu scriptures, yoga, meditation, and martial arts.

Meanwhile, Anand Akhada Acharya Mandleswar Balkanand Ji Maharaj announced that seers from around the world associated with Anand Akhada would settle in the Mela tents starting Monday and further mentioned that the Sun God, revered by the Akhada, would provide energy and spiritual growth to everyone at the Mela.

"Every seer of Anand Akhada from around the world will settle in the Mela tents from today... Our deity, the Sun God, will also be embarking on providing energy and spiritual growth to everyone in the Mela," he said.

An atmosphere of spiritual fervour and devotion has filled the air in Prayagraj as the much-awaited Maha Kumbh Mela draws near. Seers from several major akhadas have already arrived at the campsite, including Niranjani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara, Niranjani Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

