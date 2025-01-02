Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a hotel in Ulwe Sector 2, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, a fire officer said.

Speaking to ANI, Prateek Shinde, the fire officer said, "The entire hotel caught fire."

"Upon receiving the information, fire vehicles were dispatched, and firefighters launched an operation to control the blaze," Shinde added.

In addition to the hotel, four nearby shops were also engulfed in the flames.

Shinde further added, "The cause of the fire is still not clear." (ANI)

