Jhargram (WB), Jan 18 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed and another man injured by a herd of elephants in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Saturday, officials said.

Dhananjay Mahato (50) of Hadhadi village was trampled to death when he came face to face with the herd of 20 elephants that strayed into the area from Dalma forest range, they said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Meets Protesting BPSC Aspirants in Patna (See Pics and Video).

Another man, identified as Bharat Mallik, was injured by the herd in nearby Sushnigeria village, they added.

Mahato's body was later retrieved from the field by forest personnel and Malik was taken to hospital.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Son by Administering Heavy Dose of Sleeping Pills, Survives Suicide Bid; Blames Moneylenders for Harassment.

Forest personnel and villagers managed to drive back the herd, which was moving around in two groups, to the forest but the elephants did not return to their habitat in Dalma, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)