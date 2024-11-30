Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 30 (ANI): The 32nd meeting of the State Managing Committee of Ex-Servicemen was held at Raj Bhavan, Shillong. Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar presided over the meeting, which brought together key stakeholders to discuss matters concerning the welfare and empowerment of ex-servicemen in the state, a press release said.

The meeting, held on Friday, was also attended by Col Gautam Kumar Rai (Retd), Director of Sainik Welfare, Meghalaya; Air Marshal Surat Singh AVSM, VM, VSM, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command; Brigadier P. Bhardwaj; Distinguished Officers; War Veterans; and Veer Naris.

Following the meeting, the Governor interacted with War Veterans, Veer Naris, and Gallantry Award winners, expressing his deep gratitude for their sacrifices and unparalleled service to the nation.

During the interaction, Vijayashankar emphasized the state's commitment to supporting the ex-servicemen community through initiatives that ensure their dignity, well-being, and active participation in society. He assured them that the doors of Raj Bhavan were always open for them.

The event concluded with a lunch hosted at Raj Bhavan in honor of the War Veterans, Veer Naris, and Gallantry Award winners. This meeting underscored the Governor's dedication to recognizing and supporting ex-servicemen, reaffirming the state's respect and gratitude for their service to the nation.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army, who was on a five-day visit to Nepal, attended an 'Ex-Servicemen Rally' and interacted with veterans and veer naris of the Army in Pokhara, Nepal.

General Dwivedi also attended the event at the Pension Paying Office in Pokhara on Saturday, according to a statement from the Indian Army.

During the event, the Chief of Army Staff also felicitated veterans, veer naris, and Gallantry awardees of the army. He emphasized the unyielding bond between the Nepalese veterans and the Indian Army and lauded their contributions to society in all fields. (ANI)

