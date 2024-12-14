Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Members of the Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF) held a protest on Saturday over the suicide case of Atul Subhash.

One of the protesters stated that they had gathered to pay homage to Subhash, adding that he had been failed by the judicial system, leading to his tragic death.

"We have gathered here to pay homage to the deceased in the Atul Subhash suicide case. He was an IT professional who was failed by the judicial system, which ultimately led him to take his own life. Society needs to be aware of this, and our judicial system must undergo reform. This issue must be raised in Parliament," the protester said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police on Friday announced that two teams have been formed to investigate the case of Atul Subhash, who died by suicide earlier this week, alleging harassment by his in-laws. The investigation follows a complaint filed by the deceased's brother.

"A case has been registered, and two teams have been formed. The case is based on the complaint filed by his brother, and the investigation is ongoing. We are collecting evidence and will ensure that justice is served," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking reforms in domestic violence laws to prevent their misuse, in light of the tragic death of Atul Subhash.

The petition, submitted by advocate Vishal Tiwari, calls for the central government to implement the observations made by the Supreme Court in the judgments of Preeti Gupta vs State of Jharkhand and Achin Gupta vs State of Haryana dated May 3, 2024, to address the harassment of husbands and their families.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager at a private firm, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note. In the note, he accused his wife and her relatives of harassment and alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case. (ANI)

