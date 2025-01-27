India News | 'Misleading', Delhi Jal Board CEO Rebukes Kejriwal'??s 'poison in Yamuna' Claim

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde on Monday refuted AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that the Haryana government has released "poison" into the Yamuna river.

In a letter to Delhi chief secretary Dharmendra, Shinde called the allegations "factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading", while emphasising the potential harm caused by such claims to interstate relations and public confidence.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Haryana government of contaminating the raw water reaching Delhi, likening it to "biological warfare" and suggesting it could lead to mass casualties in the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi earlier held a press conference and accused Haryana of intentionally releasing industrial waste into the Yamuna.

However, Shinde's letter clarified that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) regularly monitors water quality and adjusts the treatment processes accordingly.

"During winter, ammonia levels in the Yamuna naturally increase due to reduced flow and the mixing of untreated sewage or industrial waste upstream. DJB's water treatment plants are designed to handle ammonia levels up to 1 ppm and even higher concentrations, such as 6.5 ppm at present, through dilution with water from the Carrier Lined Channel and Delhi Sub-Branch," the letter said.

Shinde explained that reduced flow during the winter season exacerbates the impact of untreated sewage upstream, but the Haryana government has already initiated measures to address the issue, including laying pipelines to comply with National Green Tribunal's orders.

The DJB CEO urged the chief secretary to forward the matter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, noting that such "fear-mongering statements" will not only mislead Delhi residents, but also harm relations with Haryana, a critical upstream state.

The chief secretary has since forwarded Shinde's note to the lieutenant governor, highlighting its implications for interstate relations.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini also dismissed Kejriwal's accusations, stating that the AAP government has a habit of blaming others for its own shortcomings.

The Yamuna's cleanliness and water quality have become a flashpoint in the politically charged environment ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi.

With water scarcity affecting parts of the national capital due to reduced treatment capacity at DJB's plants, the issue has sparked a war of words between the AAP and BJP.

While Shinde's letter attempts to provide clarity, it remains to be seen how the allegations will impact the ongoing political narrative around Delhi's water supply and interstate cooperation.

