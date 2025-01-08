Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Days before the commencement of the Mahakumbh festival, MoS Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, paid a visit to review preparations for the Mahakumbh. He will also conduct a meeting with airport officials to review the arrangements done for the devotees gathering for the religious event.

MoS Mohol also performed puja by sipping water at the Triveni Ghat. Expressing joy, he said that he felt very happy to come here and the preparations have been done very well, adding to which he said, "Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, I will hold a meeting with the airport officials here and review the arrangements made for the facilities of the visitors coming to the Mahakumbh, so that there is no chaos of any kind."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta assured that all necessary preparations have been completed for the grand event.

The minister stated that around 40-45 crore people are expected to visit during the Mahakumbh festival.

Gupta stated that as the 2019 Kumbh was a success under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 will also be a massive success.

Security measures are also being ramped up. Horses worth Rs 1.5 crore have been deployed by the Patrolling Police (Mounted Police) to beef up the security at the Mahakumbh Mela grounds. A total of five American Warmblood (breed) horses have been brought, as they are distinct because of their speciality in sensing danger from a distance and ensuring swift protective action.

Although the market value of each horse stands at Rs 1.5 crore, they have been procured at Rs 7 lakh per horse for the Mahakumbh Mela. The horses were sourced with coordination between the state and central governments.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

